Indiana teacher who tackled gunman in class speaks out: 'My actions... were the only acceptable actions I could have done'

May 28, 2018, 9:42 AM ET
PHOTO: Science teacher Jason Seaman speaks at a news conference on May 28, 2018, about the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.PlayWRTV
WATCH Teacher who confronted gunman: 'My actions... were the only acceptable actions'

The injured middle school teacher who tackled a gunman in his Indiana classroom said, “my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances."

"I deeply care for my students and their well-being, so that's why I did what I did that day," science teacher Jason Seaman, 29, said at a news conference this morning.

The shooting at Noblesville West Middle School happened Friday morning after a student asked to be excused from class, Noblesville police said. The schoolboy then allegedly returned to the classroom with two handguns and opened fire, shooting and injuring Seaman and student Ella Whistler.

PHOTO: Instructional Assistant Paige Rose reacts outside Noblesville West Middle School after a shooting at the school on May 25, 2018 in Noblesville, Ind.Kevin Moloney/Getty Images
Instructional Assistant Paige Rose reacts outside Noblesville West Middle School after a shooting at the school on May 25, 2018 in Noblesville, Ind.

PHOTO: Children file past an armed police officer outside Noblesville High School after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018 in Noblesville, Ind.Kevin Moloney/Getty Images
Children file past an armed police officer outside Noblesville High School after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018 in Noblesville, Ind.

Seaman, who has been a teacher and football coach at the middle school for four years, immediately ran at the gunman and tackled him to the ground, according to seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker, who was in the classroom at the time.

PHOTO: Jason Seaman is pictured in an undated photo.Southern Illinois University via AP
Jason Seaman is pictured in an undated photo.

Seaman has since been released from the hospital. Ella was listed in critical condition on Friday.

"I can't say enough of how proud of Ella I am," Seaman said today. "Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable."

(MORE: 'Hero' teacher ran at gunman, tackled him to ground, student says: 'He pretty much protected all of us')

(MORE: Indiana middle schooler returns to class with 2 guns, shoots peer, teacher: 'I was thinking, it's not real')

Seaman "put his own life in danger for his students -- that alone tells you about his character and his big heart," Beth Niedermeyer, superintendent of Noblesville Schools, said at today’s news conference.

PHOTO: Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.WRTV
Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.

Niedermeyer added that she is "so grateful for Jason's quick and brave actions."

"He’s very brave, he’s a hero," Ethan, 13, told ABC News Friday. "And he did something that most people would never dare to do.

"If it wasn’t for him ... a lot of us could have been hurt," Ethan said. "He pretty much protected all of us and it’s something that you couldn’t ask more of."

Superintendent Niedermeyer also said today that Ella is "making progress" in the wake of the "horrific and senseless tragedy."

PHOTO: An armed police officers stands on the scene outside Noblesville High School as evacuated middle school students wait on a bus after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018 in Noblesville, Ind.Kevin Moloney/Getty Images
An armed police officers stands on the scene outside Noblesville High School as evacuated middle school students wait on a bus after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018 in Noblesville, Ind.

Comments