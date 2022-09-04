5 injured in shooting in Charleston, South Carolina

Two arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, police said.

September 4, 2022, 4:57 PM

A shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday has left five people injured, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Five people were wounded and treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen told ABC News.

The shooting incident occurred around 12:55 a.m. near King and Morris streets, Charleston police said.

Law enforcement officials arrested 20-year-old Trayvon Davis and an unidentified 16-year-old male suspect in connection to the shooting. Both have been charged with firearm violations, police said in a press release.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a sixth person was believed to be wounded by gunfire, but police determined that the person was injured after falling to the ground.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

