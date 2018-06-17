Several people were injured after a shooting at a 24-hour art event in southern New Jersey on Sunday.

The shooting broke out at about 2:45 a.m. in Trenton, New Jersey, at Art All Night, an annual event to "promote artistic diversity by fostering creativity, learning, and appreciation of the arts," according to the event's website. The event was held at Roebling Market in the southern part of the city, which lies just across the Delaware River from Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI reported "numerous people" were struck by gunfire and several ambulances were called to the scene to assist the injured, along with the Trenton Fire Department and police officers.

"And all of a sudden, my brother goes to me, 'You hear that gunfire?' I go, 'It sounds like fireworks.' He said, 'No, that's gunfire.' Next thing you know, we turn around and everybody's running down the street," eyewitness Angelo Nicolo told WPVI.

Capital Health Systems, which operates Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, said "numerous" victims were being treated. The director of public relations at the hospital said they would not release numbers or conditions until all families were notified.

WPVI reported there was no information on what sparked the shooting, if the shooter or shooters is in custody or the extent of the injuries.

Art All Night's organizers shared on Facebook that the rest of the event was cancelled due to "a tragic incident."

"It’s with great regret that we announce that the remainder of Art All Night has been cancelled due to a tragic incident that occurred overnight," organizers said in a statement. "We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at this time but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for. Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured."

The statement also said they were "shocked" and "deeply saddened."

"Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever," organizers added.

ABC News' Courtney Han, Chris Donato and Constance Johnson contributed to this report.