At least 9 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

The condition of the victims is not yet known.

At least nine people were shot and injured, two critically, on Saturday night outside a bar in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

Authorities said a black vehicle was sitting in the middle of E Allegheny Road outside of a bar at about 10:45 p.m. Multiple people exited the vehicle and began firing at people who were standing outside, firing at least 40 shots, police said. The suspects then fled the scene in the black vehicle, police said.

