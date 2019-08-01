Inmate on the loose, 1 captured in Arkansas

One of two inmates who escaped from an Arkansas jail this week, and then used padding to make it look like they were sleeping in their beds, remains on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are requesting tips that could lead to the capture of Chris Sanderson, who was being held on federal gun and drug charges.

Wesley Gullet, who prosecutors say is the leader of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang in Arkansas, was captured by the Dover Marshal’s Office, U.S. Marshals said in a tweet on Thursday.

Officials discovered that Sanderson and Gullet were missing from the Jefferson County Jail around 4:30 A.M. on Wednesday.

U.S. Marshal

But it is possible that the two escaped as early as Monday, according to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Sanders.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. told ABC Little Rock affiliate KATV that a dummy was found in one of the pods that the two had escaped from.

KATV

"I'm going to be honest with you, it comes back down to complacency, comes down to just being lazy and not paying attention to what we're doing," Woods said. "And so at this point, we're handling that internally with our staff."

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to Sanderson's arrest.