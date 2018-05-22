Instagram introduces mute feature to quiet down your feed without unfollowing friends

Are your former colleague's workout selfies bringing you down?

Or your college roommate's constant pictures of their newborn adorable but just too much at times?

Instagram's got your back.

The social media platform rolled out a new feature Tuesday where users will be able to mute any account they follow.

By doing so, users will stop seeing posts from those individuals without having to unfollow them, the company said in a post on its blog Tuesday.

Instagram

The muted individuals won't be notified that you have muted them, and you'll still be able to check out their profile page and see their pictures and videos when you do.

The mute option is reversible as well, so once they start posting at a regular rate or you start to warm up to them, again, you can go back to seeing them in your feed without any public acknowledgment of the break.

Instagram

The mute feature is new to Instagram but Facebook, which owns Instagram, introduced the same concept in December.