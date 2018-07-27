Investigators say they are making progress in the unsolved killing of a beloved California husband and father who was shot dead while camping with his two young daughters.

Tristan Beaudette, 35, was gunned down just before 5 a.m. on June 22 at Malibu Creek State Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said. He died in front of his 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters inside their tent, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

"Detectives have developed valuable information" in the case "and are working closely" with other agencies, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

"Although progress has been made," the motive and killer remain unknown, the sheriff's office said.

"Additional information regarding the investigation into this crime is not available for release to the public," the sheriff's office added.

As authorities investigate, Beaudette's wife, Erica Wu, said she "grieves over this senseless loss."

"Tristan was a devoted husband and father whose life revolved around our family, our happiness, and his hopes and dreams for our future," Wu said in a statement this week. "We met when we were teenagers, grew up together, married, and had two amazing and beautiful daughters. In everything that he did, Tristan was kind, selfless, and giving, and had a natural ability to connect with just about anyone."

She went on, "We supported each other as we pursued our careers while balancing what truly mattered most: spending time with our girls and living life to the fullest. Tristan rejoiced in sharing his love of the outdoors with the girls and believed that campgrounds were the definition of a sanctuary where people could feel safe and secure."

She added, "I may never understand why our time together was cut short, but we had an incredible journey and I am so grateful for every day I had with him."

Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Beaudette's killer.

Other shootings have been reported at the park, according to KABC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.

ABC News' Lisa Sivertsen contributed to this report.