Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer set to appear in court

Sep 19, 2018, 10:14 AM ET
Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, went missing after going out for a jog on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.PlayPoweshiek County Sheriff's Office
WATCH Mollie Tibbetts' dad slamming those using her death for immigration debate

The accused killer of Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts is set to be arraigned Wednesday, one month after he was arrested for allegedly killing the 20-year-old college student.

Interested in Mollie Tibbetts?

Add Mollie Tibbetts as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Mollie Tibbetts news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Mollie Tibbetts
Add Interest

Tibbetts, a rising sophomore at the University of Iowa, disappeared on July 18 while jogging in her rural farming town of Brooklyn, a close-knit community of about 1,500 residents.

Her disappearance garnered national attention and state and federal investigators were soon asked to join the case.

PHOTO: Mollie Tibbetts is pictured in a photo posted to Facebook, July 20, 2018.Facebook
Mollie Tibbetts is pictured in a photo posted to Facebook, July 20, 2018.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, went missing while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.Poweshiek County Sheriffs Office
Mollie Tibbetts, 20, went missing while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

(MORE: Mollie Tibbetts' suspected killer behind bars: 'There was something that drew him to her,' investigator says)

On Aug. 21, her alleged killer, 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera, was arrested after authorities said he led them to the college student's body in a farm field.

PHOTO: Cristhian Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa.Charlie Neibergall/AP
Cristhian Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa.

Tibbetts died from multiple sharp force injuries, according to her autopsy.

(MORE: Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts was killed from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy)

Rivera was charged with first-degree murder.

Rivera is an undocumented immigrant and his arrest renewed debate over America's immigration system.

This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera.AP
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

(MORE: 'She's gonna be fighting her best to get back home': Brothers speak out, FBI joins search for missing Iowa jogger)

On the day of Rivera's arrest, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement, “We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can bring justice to Mollie’s killer."

But Tibbetts' father said his daughter wouldn't want to be the face of an immigration debate and he begged for the family to be allowed to grieve privately.

Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, went missing after going out for a jog on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.Poweshiek County Sheriffs Office
Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, went missing after going out for a jog on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

"Please leave us out of your debate," Rob Tibbetts wrote in a guest column in The Des Moines Register. “I’m tired of my family being abused ... We want Mollie to die with dignity.”

Comments