The class action suit has been filed anonymously by a group of FBI agents.

Judge to consider blocking FBI from assembling list of agents who investigated Jan. 6

A federal judge on Thursday will consider whether to block the Federal Bureau of Investigation from assembling a list of agents involved in cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack for potential disciplinary action or firings.

A class action lawsuit filed anonymously by a group of FBI agents alleges that the country's leading law enforcement agency is planning to engage in "potential vigilante action" to retaliate against government employees who worked on Jan. 6 cases or Donald Trump's classified documents case.

The lawsuit warned that the effort to survey thousands of FBI agents about their past work could be "catastrophic to national security" and result in the termination of as many as 6,000 FBI agents.

The plaintiffs warned that the Department of Justice may seek to publicly disseminate the names of agents that investigated the conduct that allegedly stemmed from the sitting president.

"Such public disclosures would directly put the safety of all impacted individuals at risk as well as their family members," the lawsuit said.

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/AP

In a court filing submitted Thursday morning, the Justice Department urged the judge hearing the case to reject the plaintiffs' request to impose a restraining order blocking the collection the list.

DOJ attorneys argued in the filing that the motion for the restraining order is based largely on speculation and that the FBI agents have failed to show they face any imminent threats in connection with the list.

Trump pleaded not guilty in 2023 to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, and, separately, to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The classified documents case was dismissed last year by a federal judge, and both cases were subsequently dropped following Trump's reelection in November due to a longstanding DOJ policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.