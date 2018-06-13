The back-flipping FBI agent who accidentally shot a Colorado nightclub patron has been ordered to stay away from the man after being charged with second-degree assault.

Chase Bishop, 29, Wednesday made his first appearance in a Denver courtroom, where a judge issued a standard protection order stating that he must have zero contact and stay at least 100 yards away from Tom Reddington, 24, who was shot in the leg during the incident.

Bishop was dancing at a Denver nightclub June 2 when his service weapon fell out of his waistband holster as he attempted to do a back handspring, authorities said. When the off-duty agent went to pick up the gun, it went off, hitting Reddington in the lower leg, authorities said. Reddington was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

KMGH

Video taken of the incident shows Bishop’s dancing as onlookers cheered him on. The gun can be seen going off after it fell out of the holster and he went to retrieve it.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree assault, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Tuesday. He turned himself in after the charge was filed, but additional charges could be pending after the results of his blood-alcohol content analysis are received, according to the district attorney's office.

In court on Wednesday, the judge gave Bishop permission to travel back to Washington, D.C., where he lives. He was released on $1,000 bond Tuesday, jail records show.

KMGH

Bishop did not enter a plea and declined to answer any questions as he left the courthouse.

Bishop's attorney, David Goddard, told ABC News the ordeal has been "devastating" to both his client and Reddington. Goddard declined to comment further "until the Denver Police Department has an opportunity to complete their investigation."

Denver Police Department via AP

Reddington told ABC News last week that he thought someone was setting off a firecracker before realizing he had been shot.

"It's bizarre. It's beyond bizarre," Reddington said, describing the incident. "It's beyond comprehension I think right now for me, just with all the factors involved."

ABC News

The FBI declined to comment Tuesday on the filing of the formal assault charge against Bishop. An FBI official previously told ABC News Bishop would "be held accountable."

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson and Mark Osborne contributed to this report.