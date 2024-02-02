Judge postpones start of Trump's federal election interference trial

The trial had been scheduled to get underway on March 4.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's federal election interference trial has postponed the March 4 trial date until a new trial schedule can be set.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan says she will set a new schedule for the case after an appeals court resolves the question of Trump's presidential immunity.

A three-judge panel in the Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals is currently weighing Trump's efforts to dismiss his federal election interference case based on his claim that he has "absolute immunity" from prosecution for actions taken while serving in the nation's highest office.

The panel heard arguments in the case last month during a hearing that Trump attended.

In this Nov. 15, 2022, file photo, former President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home, in Palm Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

Trump in August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called "fake electors," using the Justice Department to conduct "sham election crime investigations," trying to enlist the vice president to "alter the election results," and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged -- all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

In addition to the federal election trial, Trump also faces upcoming trials in his classified documents case and the Georgia election interference case, as well as the hush-money case brought by the Manhattan district attorney in New York.