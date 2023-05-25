Judge rules church, school to have say in release of Nashville mass shooting records

A Tennessee judge has granted Nashville's Covenant school and church permission to intervene in a consolidated lawsuit seeking the public release of evidence seized in an on-going police investigation of a mass shooting at the campus in March.

But the judge has yet to announce a decision on whether the parents of the children killed and traumatized will also have a say.

In a decision filed Wednesday afternoon, Davidson County Chancery Court Judge I'Ashea L. Myles ruled that the Covenant Presbyterian Church and its school have a legal standing in the case because both have "a sufficient personal stake in the outcome of this litigation."

A woman pauses as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP, FILE

During a hearing on Monday, lawyers for the church and school argued they don't want the evidence seized in the investigation released because the material contains the school's safety plan and other documents pertaining to health and social security records of school and church employees.

In her ruling, Myles wrote that "the court was stirred" by the argument that the public release of the sensitive private documents could have "harmful and irreversible consequences."

Myles has yet to issue a ruling on whether parents of the Covenant School students, including those of the three children killed in the massacre, will also be granted the opportunity to intervene in the case.

Attorney Eric Osborne -- who said he represents 100 families affected by the school shooting, including the parents of three 9-year-old children killed -- told Myles during Monday's hearing that many of the parents want to address the court on why they don't want any of the evidence ever released. Osborne said the parents fear releasing the shooter's writings, including journals seized as evidence, will prompt copycat attacks and add additional pain to the children who survived the attack.

A still image from surveillance video shows what the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department describe as mass shooting suspect Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, inside The Covenant School carrying weapons in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept.

Osborne argued it would violate the parent's rights under the Tennessee Constitution if they were barred from intervening in the litigation.

"Once this document is released …. you can't un-ring the bell," Osborne said in court, adding that rejecting the parents' request to speak in court would be "just a terrible violation of their rights."

During Monday's hearing, Myles noted that such a horrific school attack is "not something we in Tennessee, and specifically Nashville, have had to deal with."

"So, in a way, we are in unchartered territory," Myles said. "That moment is not lost on me."

The killing rampage unfolded on March 27, when the alleged perpetrator Audrey Hale, 28, who once attended Covenant School, shot her way into the school with an AR-15-style rifle and killed the three children and three adults, including the head of the school, Katherine Koonce. Hale was fatally shot by police officers.

Police have not commented on a motive for the attack.

The Nashville Metropolitan Government requested Monday's hearing after being sued for the release of the documents by news organizations, the Tennessee Firearms Association Inc. and Clata Renee Brewer, a private investigator for the National Police Association.

Robb Harvey, an attorney who represents The Tennessean newspaper, said in court that the parents should not be permitted to intervene, arguing they have no standing in the case because no criminal charges have been filed due to the suspect being shot to death by police.

"As horrible a thing that happened to the parents and the families of the people who were killed, they're not victims of a crime," Harvey told Myles. "So, the constitutional provision doesn't apply to them."

Harvey added, "I know that their emotions have been just jangled and rattled and disrupted, their family lives have been disrupted, but that doesn't make them a criminal victim."

Brewer's attorney, Doug Pierce, suggested in court that the families of those killed and traumatized in the shooting and Covenant School officials don't want the writings and other evidence released because they are attempting to hide what's in the documents from the public.

"You do get the distinct impression from what has been filed, I can't say, but it's very strong, they all know what is in that document," Pierce alleged.

Osborne assured Myles that none of the families are privy to what is in the police investigative file.

Laura Fox, an attorney for the Nashville Metropolitan Government, said in court that some of the material seized in the investigation through search warrants and subpoenas, including Hale's writings, have been turned over to Myles to review in private. Fox invited Myles to come to police headquarters to review the remainder of the evidence.

Fox said the police investigation is still active and more evidence is being collected.

Myles has scheduled a "show cause" hearing for June 8 before she rules on whether to release the documents in the case.