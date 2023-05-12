Uvalde in Their Own Words: Surviving teacher shares emotional scars

Arnie Reyes, the sole survivor from classroom 111 at Robb Elementary, struggles to heal from his physical injuries while mourning the loss of his students and coworkers.

May 12, 2023

