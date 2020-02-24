Katherine Johnson, mathematician and real-life subject of 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101 Johnson helped pave the way for NASA achievements.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth, died Monday morning at the age of 101, according to NASA.

The pivotal roles of Johnson and other African American women at NASA were highlighted in the 2016 film "Hidden Figures." Johnson was played by Taraji P. Henson.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson (2nd L) appears onstage with (L-R) actors Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Johnson helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. "Her dedication and skill as a mathematician helped put humans on the moon and before that made it possible for our astronauts to take the first steps in space that we now follow on a journey to Mars."

Johnson was hired by NASA in 1953 and calculated the trajectory for Alan Shepard, the first American in space, before electronic computers were used.

NASA space scientist, and mathematician Katherine Johnson poses for a portrait at work at NASA Langley Research Center in in Hampton, Va., circa 1966. NASA/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images, FILE

When John Glenn was preparing for his mission on which he'd become the first American to orbit the Earth, he requested that Johnson personally recheck the calculations made by the new electronic computers.

According to Johnson, Glenn said, "If she says they're good, then I'm ready to go."

President Barack Obama presented Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

President Barack Obama presents Katherine G. Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2015 Presidential Medal Of Freedom Ceremony at the White House, Nov. 24, 2015, in Washington. Kris Connor/WireImage/Getty Images

"In her 33 years at NASA," Obama said at the time, Johnson "broke the barriers of race and gender, showing generations of young people that everyone can excel in math and science and reach for the stars."

Bridenstine said in his statement, "We will never forget her courage and leadership and the milestones we could not have reached without her."