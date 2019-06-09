The grocery store chain Kroger has recalled three varieties of frozen berries after the Food and Drug Administration discovered some of them tested positive for hepatitis A.

The recall, announced Friday, includes the store's Private Selection brand of frozen blackberries and two sizes of frozen berry medleys.

The FDA said no customers have reported getting sick.

Routing testing by the FDA of a sample of the berries turned up positive for the disease.

In addition to Kroger stores, the berries were distributed to all of the company-owned outlets, including Ralphs, Fred Dillons, Smith's and Fred Meyer, among others.

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver disease spread through contaminated food or water that causes fatigue, nausea and abdominal pain. It usually clears up on its own after a month or two, and is preventable through vaccination.

The store has recalled its 48-ounce frozen triple berry medley, with UPC 0001111079120, its 16-ounce frozen triple berry medley, with UPC 0001111087808, and its 16-ounce frozen blackberries, with UPC 0001111087809.

"Customers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement," according to the FDA.

Kroger has removed the items from store shelves.