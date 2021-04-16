LA Dodgers' Justin Turner destroys a fan's nachos during a home run

A home run turned into an extra special snack for one fan.

A home run turned into an extra special snack for one fan during the Los Angeles Dodgers' win Wednesday night.

Third baseman Justin Turner hit his third home run of the season straight into Brando Lopez's plate of nachos, covering the fan in cheese sauce.

Turner said that after he rounded the bases, he quickly rounded out his debt and ordered Lopez a fresh new plate of nachos from the dugout.

"I felt bad," Turner said. "I'm sure it was not a $2 plate of nachos, so I wanted to replace them for the guy."

Lopez joined "World News Tonight" Thursday with a message to Turner.

"I wanna take the time to thank J.T. because as soon as it happened, he had somebody come over and replace my nachos," he said.

Lopez said the cheesy moment led to some sweet messages from friends he's missed during the pandemic.

"I've been getting tons of support and messages from friends, family, people that I haven't talked to in a really long time," he said. "So it's nice to hear from those people."