LA man arrested in connection of 2 fatal shootings hours apart
Police have not yet said if they are aware of a motive for the double murder.
A suspect has been arrested in Los Angeles in connection to two fatal shootings hours apart, police said.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 50-year-old Marvin Magana was arrested after showing up at a police precinct.
Magana is suspected in the two shootings in Koreatown, which left a 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman dead. Neither victim has yet to be publicly identified.
Police responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday at about 4:20 p.m. local time, where they found the male victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Afterward, police said they learned the suspect "intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle prior to shooting him."
About six hours later, at 10:30 p.m., police responded to another reported shooting and found the female victim dead in the passenger seat of a car with multiple bullet wounds.
Magana was taken into custody after appearing at the police precinct. He faces murder charges and is being held on $3,000,000 bail.
It is not yet clear what led to the double murders, and police have not yet said whether they are aware of a motive.
Police said the two deceased victims will be identified after next of kin are notified.