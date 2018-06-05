LeBron James says neither the Cavs nor Warriors will go to the White House

President Donald Trump can save himself the effort of inviting the winning NBA team to the White House this summer, according to LeBron James.

The star of the Cleveland Cavaliers shared his thoughts while reacting to the news that the president withdrew his invitation for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Super Bowl champions, to meet him at the White House. The Cavaliers are currently facing the Golden State Warriors for the NBA championship title.

"It's typical of him," James said of Trump. "I'm not surprised. I mean, no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway."

"It won't be Golden State or Cleveland going," he added.

ESPN NBA reporter Chris Haynes tweeted out a response from Stephen Curry, Golden State's point guard, noting that he agreed with James.

Stephen Curry says “I agree with ‘Bron.” https://t.co/NSYZYh0eDK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 5, 2018

James said the hostility between Trump and pro sports players will likely continue.

"I think as long as he's in office, the communication and things like that it’s going to continue to happen," he said.

He continued, "You know, it’s a lot of things that we believe in as Americans that we don’t feel you know, that he’s for. It’s a lot of people that believe that he’s not for the people or doing things that’s right by the people so that’s not surprising you know, hearing the news today with the Eagles. But I think more importantly we shouldn’t - we Americans and especially people in Philadelphia shouldn’t let that news take away from what that unbelievable team did and accomplished with all those players did to sacrifice each and every Sunday."

After the Warriors won the NBA Playoffs in 2017, Curry publicly said that he didn't want to go to the White House celebration, which is a tradition after major sports championships. Though the formal invitation had not been offered yet, Trump tweeted out that Curry's invitation was withdrawn because he was "hesitating."

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

James stood by Curry then too.

"U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James wrote on Twitter the same day.