Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: Presidents to gather in Washington

Joe Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy for Carter on Thursday.

ByEmily Shapiro
Last Updated: January 9, 2025, 5:04 AM EST

President Joe Biden, former presidents and other dignitaries are gathering Thursday for a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., to honor the life of former President Jimmy Carter.

Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy for Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

55 minutes ago

An emotional, weeklong goodbye

The emotional, weeklong public goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter began on Saturday when a motorcade carried his remains from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta.

A person holds signs as the hearse containing the casket of former President Jimmy Carter, pauses at the Carter boyhood farm on Jan. 4, 2025, in Archery, Georgia.
Pool via Getty Images

Family, friends and employees of the Carter Presidential Center congregated at the center in Atlanta for a Saturday afternoon ceremony. Carter's son Chip Carter addressed the mourners and thanked his late parents for their service and sacrifice.

The public was then invited to pay their respects at the Carter Presidential Center from Saturday through Tuesday.

Mourners view the casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Jan. 5, 2025.
Alex Brandon/via Reuters

On Tuesday, Carter's body was transported Washington, D.C., and a service was held at the Capitol. Carter lied in state at the Capitol on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, following the Washington National Cathedral funeral, Carter will return to his hometown of Plains for a private service and private interment.

