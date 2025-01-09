The emotional, weeklong public goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter began on Saturday when a motorcade carried his remains from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta.

A person holds signs as the hearse containing the casket of former President Jimmy Carter, pauses at the Carter boyhood farm on Jan. 4, 2025, in Archery, Georgia. Pool via Getty Images

Family, friends and employees of the Carter Presidential Center congregated at the center in Atlanta for a Saturday afternoon ceremony. Carter's son Chip Carter addressed the mourners and thanked his late parents for their service and sacrifice.

The public was then invited to pay their respects at the Carter Presidential Center from Saturday through Tuesday.

Mourners view the casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Jan. 5, 2025. Alex Brandon/via Reuters

On Tuesday, Carter's body was transported Washington, D.C., and a service was held at the Capitol. Carter lied in state at the Capitol on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, following the Washington National Cathedral funeral, Carter will return to his hometown of Plains for a private service and private interment.