LIVE UPDATES
Maine shooting live updates: Massive manhunt continues for alleged shooter as new details emerge
Police have been searching for suspect Robert Card since Wednesday night.
At least 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday evening, officials said.
The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large.
The shooting unfolded in two locations: a bowling alley where a children's league was taking place and a local bar, officials said.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the victims
ABC News has confirmed the names of some of the 18 people killed in Wednesday night's mass shooting in Maine.
The victims at the bowling alley include youth bowling coach Bob Violette and bowling alley manager Tommy Conrad.
Aaron Young, 14, and his father William "Bill" Young, 43, were also among the victims at the bowling alley, their family said.
Victims Steven Vozzella and Bill Brackett were among those killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant. They were a part of a gathering of deaf people playing cornhole.
-ABC News' Whitney Lloyd
Bowling alley shooting 'like a horror movie,' 10-year-old says
Tammy Asselin and her 10-year-old daughter, Toni, were at the Lewiston, Maine, bowling alley when the gunfire erupted, and they got separated during the chaos.
Toni told ABC News Live the massacre was "like a horror movie."
"I saw someone get shot and I saw, like, blood splatter everywhere, and they just fell off their chair and they weren't moving," Toni said. "I ran out the exit. I didn't know where my mom was. And I ran with three other people to Subway."
"I was trying to stay a little bit calmer," Toni said. "But then when I realized my mom wasn’t following me, I kind of started crying."
Tammy Asselin's cousin, Tricia Asselin, was among the victims killed inside the bowling alley.
"She was the most fun person," she said. "I just feel devastated for the loss of her family, and especially her son."
Shelter-in-place order remains in effect
As the search for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card intensifies, authorities said Friday that they've received over 530 tips and leads.
The shelter-in-place order remains in effect in the cities of Lewiston, Auburn, Bowdoin and Lisbon, and there will be an ongoing conversation each day, authorities said.
Divers will be a "major focus today," authorities said, adding, "We have a lot of other irons in the fire."
Meanwhile, police are continuing their work at the two mass shooting sites, the bowling alley and the bar, authorities said.
"We are going to be processing every square inch of these facilities," authorities said.
What we know about suspect Robert Card
The suspected gunman -- identified as 40-year-old Robert Card -- has been a U.S. Army reservist since December 2002, the Army said. He has no combat deployments.
Card's sister told investigators she thought Card might have been looking for an ex-girlfriend at the shooting locations, law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News.
The suspect appears to have "interacted with conspiratorial content" online, information provided to law enforcement shows. Topics he engaged with included but were not limited to: concerns about a financial crisis/stock market, LGBTQ+ issues, gun rights and commentary about Democratic public officials, including President Joe Biden.
Card had affiliations at both targeted locations: Sources
A law enforcement source with direct knowledge tells ABC News that Robert Card had affiliations with the two locations he allegedly targeted.
An ex-girlfriend is connected to one of the locations. According to the source, "We don’t think this was completely random."
The suspect also appears to have been fairly thoughtful about eluding police. He left behind a cellphone that authorities have recovered apparently suspecting it could be tracked.
-ABC News' Pierre Thomas