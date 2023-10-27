Maine shooting live updates: Massive manhunt continues for alleged shooter as new details emerge

Bowling alley shooting 'like a horror movie,' 10-year-old says

Tammy Asselin and her 10-year-old daughter, Toni, were at the Lewiston, Maine, bowling alley when the gunfire erupted, and they got separated during the chaos.

Toni told ABC News Live the massacre was "like a horror movie."

"I saw someone get shot and I saw, like, blood splatter everywhere, and they just fell off their chair and they weren't moving," Toni said. "I ran out the exit. I didn't know where my mom was. And I ran with three other people to Subway."

"I was trying to stay a little bit calmer," Toni said. "But then when I realized my mom wasn’t following me, I kind of started crying."

Tammy Asselin's cousin, Tricia Asselin, was among the victims killed inside the bowling alley.

"She was the most fun person," she said. "I just feel devastated for the loss of her family, and especially her son."