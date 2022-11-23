Virginia Walmart shooting live updates: Suspect was an employee, police say

'Very, very proud of the response,' city manager says

Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price said Wednesday that he was "very, very proud of the response of our public safety team" after the mass shooting at a Walmart.

"You hope a day like this never comes, but you train for it," Price said during a press conference. "We practice, we talk about it, we discuss, we learn lessons from other places, we try to put those lessons to good use, hoping those lessons will never have to be put to good use."

Price described Chesapeake as a "wonderful place" where the community comes together "when times are good" and "when times are difficult."

"I know it pains all of us to be together today on this day of incredible tragedy and unimaginable sadness," he added.

Price then read a statement from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, who tested positive for COVID-19 and could not attend the press conference.

"I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city," Price said, quoting West’s statement. "My prayers are with all those affected -- the victims, their family, their friends and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chespeake is a tighknit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers."

The mayor as well as the city council have all been fully briefed on the shooting and the response, according to Price.