Multiple fatalities in Walmart shooting in Virginia: Police

The gunman is dead, police said.

A gunman is dead after an incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night, police confirmed to ABC News.

It is unclear how many fatalities there are. Norfolk ABC affiliate WVEC reported "multiple" fatalities, per the Chesapeake Police Department.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that "preliminary info is it was an employee, possible manager, went in break room and shot other employees, and himself."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is en route to the scene, ABC News can report.

"Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond. Our communications team is set up and will be releasing additional information as it’s confirmed," Deputy Director Elizabeth Vaughn said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson and Lauren Minore contributed to this report.