Grieving family and friends will gather Monday at the funeral for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, a 60-year-old woman shot dead Saturday at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego County.

Three others were injured in the attack in the synagogue's lobby during Saturday morning services, on the last day of Passover. The 19-year-old suspected gunman is in custody.

Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

Gilbert-Kaye was at the synagogue with her husband and daughter for a memorial service in honor of her mother, who recently died, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein told reporters.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye/Facebook

When the shooting broke out, Gilbert-Kaye was in the lobby, while her friend, Rochelle Schwartz, was in the sanctuary with Gilbert-Kaye's daughter.

"I just remember getting her down and covering her with my body and telling her, 'Please be quiet. I don't want the shooter to know that we're here,'" Schwartz told ABC News. "She was just so brave."

Once the gunfire ended, Schwartz and Gilbert-Kaye's husband and daughter rushed to the lobby.

"It was horrific," Schwartz said.

"Lori is really a pillar of the community. She has the most generous, kind heart," Schwartz said overcome with emotion. "We're gonna miss her. She's a very special person. And I just pray that this never happens again. We have to work on education and we have to stop this insanity. It's just so tragic."

"We're gonna go back to services," Schwartz added. "We're gonna show that were strong enough to just continue and not let this get to us."

Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

As the shocked community comes together in grief, the suspected gunman, a 19-year-old man, is in custody and being held on arresting charges of one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.

Investigators believe he acted alone, and authorities say he bought the AR-style weapon used in the attack on Friday.