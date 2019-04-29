Man who 'rushed' San Diego synagogue shooting suspect away tells his story

Apr 29, 2019, 8:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Oscar Stewart, who helped chase the suspected gunman, spoke to KGTV about the attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif.PlayKGTV
WATCH Rabbi speaks out after synagogue shooting

San Diego authorities are praising the courage of a 51-year-old man they say went after the suspected shooter at a synagogue over the weekend.

A gunman wielding an assault-style rifle opened fire on members of the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego during a Passover service Saturday, killing one person and wounding three others, including the rabbi and an 8-year-old girl.

(MORE: Youngest victim of California synagogue shooting says 'I don't feel safe')

Local resident Oscar Stewart "rushed" at the alleged gunman inside the synagogue and chased after the suspect as he fled to a parked vehicle nearby, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Stewart caught up to the suspect as he got into the car and was about to drive away.

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, who is a member of the synagogue, also ran out and yelled for Stewart to stand back from the vehicle, allowing him to fire his weapon, per officials. The agent shot at the suspect's car as he drove off.

"Mr. Stewart risked his life to stop the shooter and saved lives in the process," the sheriff's department said in a statement Sunday.

PHOTO: Executive Director Rabbi Ysrael Goldstein, who was shot in the hands, walks towards a press conference with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue on April 28, 2019 in Poway, Calif. Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images
Executive Director Rabbi Ysrael Goldstein, who was shot in the hands, walks towards a press conference with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue on April 28, 2019 in Poway, Calif.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old man, was taken into custody moments later when a police canine officer on the way to the scene spotted him. The suspect jumped out of his car and put his hands up, according to San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.

The suspect was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in a San Diego court Wednesday.

(MORE: Suspect in deadly San Diego synagogue shooting linked to mosque arson fire, source says)

A federal source with direct knowledge of the investigation told ABC News the suspect purchased the semi-automatic rifle in San Diego on Friday, the day before the shooting.

PHOTO: Community members and congregants attend a candlelight vigil for the victim of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue shooting, April 28, 2019 in Poway, Calif. Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images
Community members and congregants attend a candlelight vigil for the victim of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue shooting, April 28, 2019 in Poway, Calif.

Stewart, who lives in the Rancho Bernardo community in the northern hills of San Diego, said he normally sits in the front of the synagogue but decided to sit in the back on this particular day.

“For some reason, I just got up before the Torah reading," he told ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV. "I just got up and I went to the back for no particular reason."

(MORE: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at San Diego synagogue during Passover celebration)

When he heard the first gunshots, Stewart said he ran toward the shooter and yelled at him. Stewart said the gunman looked at him before running out of the building.

“When I shouted, they said that it sounded like four men shouting," he told KGTV. "I don’t know if that was me or if that was an angel, if you believe in angels, or what made that noise.”

PHOTO: Oscar Stewart, who helped chase the suspected gunman, spoke to KGTV about the attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif. KGTV
Oscar Stewart, who helped chase the suspected gunman, spoke to KGTV about the attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif.

Stewart said the Border Patrol agent also chased after the suspect and tried to immobilize his vehicle by shooting at the wheels.

“When I came back into the building, I saw the rabbi, he was bleeding from his hands," Stewart told KGTV. "I immediately went to the lady on the floor and started doing CPR on her. She didn’t make it."

ABC News' Stacy Chen, Christopher Donato, Matthew Fuhrman, Matt Gutman, Joshua Hoyos, Estie Pyper and Alex Stone contributed to this report

Comments