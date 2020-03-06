Lori Vallow, mom in missing kids case, makes 1st court appearance in Idaho It was Lori Vallow's first time back in Idaho since she left for Hawaii.

Lori Vallow on Friday appeared in an Idaho court for the first time in the case of her missing children.

Vallow was read the five charges she's facing -- two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children and one misdemeanor count each of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt -- by Judge Faren Eddins in Madison County Court around 2 p.m. local time. She mostly responded to questions with one-word "yes" or "no" answers.

It was Vallow's first time back in her home state since leaving for Hawaii in December with her new husband, about three months after her children were last seen and a day after authorities conducted a welfare check on the children. She was arrested Feb. 20 in Kauai.

Lori Vallow is seen in a booking photo released by the Madison County Sheriff in Idaho on March 5, 2020. Madison County Sheriff

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have been missing since September. During an investigation by Rexburg police, they found "no evidence or verification of anyone providing for the housing, food, clothing, education or medical care" for the children since September.

JJ's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, and Vallow's oldest son, Colby Ryan, were in attendance at the court hearing. Chad Daybell, Vallow's fifth husband who is not the biological father of JJ or Tylee, was also in attendance and sat on the opposite of the courtroom.

Vallow's bail was reduced from $5 million to $1 million. Eddins said if she posts bond, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor at all times, appear for all court appearances and not leave multiple counties in Idaho.

Her appearance comes a day after the FBI asked for the public's help in the case.

Missing children Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen on Sept. 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Authorities learned that Tylee was last seen alive on Sept. 8, in Yellowstone National Park, prompting the FBI to ask anyone who visited the park that day to come forward with photos and videos, which can be uploaded to FBI.gov/Rexburg.

JJ was last seen alive in Rexburg, where the family lived, on Sept. 23, according to authorities.

Daybell had previously told ABC News that "the kids are safe," but did not elaborate.

He returned to Idaho while Vallow was in custody in Kauai, Hawaii, and has not been charged with a crime.

Vallow's next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.