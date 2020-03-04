Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho children, to be extradited to Idaho She will be booked into jail upon her arrival.

Lori Vallow, the woman facing multiple charges in the case of her two children's months-long disappearance, will be extradited back to Idaho Wednesday evening from Hawaii, officials said.

Vallow has been living on the island of Kauai since December 2019 without her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, according to authorities.

JJ and Tylee have not been seen since September 2019. The three had lived together in Rexburg, Idaho, prior to their disappearance.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2020. Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, FILE

Vallow will be booked into the Madison County Jail as soon as she arrives, likely Thursday afternoon, a Madison County spokesperson told ABC News.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Rexburg on Friday, where she will be read her charges at the Madison County Courthouse. On Wednesday, she appeared in court in Kauai, where her extradition was confirmed.

Among the charges Vallow faces are two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children. She was arrested Feb. 20 by police in Kauai on a warrant issued from authorities in Madison County, Idaho.

Vallow's arrest came about four weeks after she failed to comply with a court order to produce her kids in Madison County on Jan. 30.

Missing children Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen on Sept. 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

During the investigation, numerous details led authorities to believe she'd deserted her children. Authorities said JJ's prescription to manage his autism had not been filled since Vallow moved to Idaho in September 2019, that she'd hired a babysitter for JJ only to fire her days later, and that Vallow has been living in Hawaii since December without the children.

An affidavit states that police have found "no evidence or verification of anyone providing for the housing, food, clothing, education or medical care" for the children since September.

Vallow moved to Kauai with her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, who is not the father of either JJ or Tylee. Daybell has not been charged with any crimes and recently flew back to Idaho.

Daybell told ABC News over the weekend that "the kids are safe," but did not elaborate.

An attorney for Vallow did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News on Wednesday.

ABC News' John Capell and Mike Repplier contributed to this report.