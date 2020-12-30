Louisville police to fire 2 officers involved in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor Only one other officer was previously punished for the botched raid.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has moved to fire two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her apartment earlier this year.

Officer Myles Cosgrove and Detective Joshua Jaynes were both notified of termination Tuesday, according to their lawyers. Jaynes was not present at the shooting, but prepared the search warrant for Taylor's apartment.

A ballistics analysis determined that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor, officials said.

Another officer involved in the raid, Brett Hankison, was fired in June.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who also fired into the apartment, has not been fired by the department. Mattingly was shot in the leg during the raid.

Taylor, 26, was killed when the officers executed a "no-knock" warrant on the home she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on March 13. The police were looking for Jamarcus Glover, Taylor's ex-boyfriend, who allegedly was a known drug trafficker. Walker, who said he believed the home was being robbed, opened fire on the officers. They returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

Hankison was also indicted by a grand jury in September on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in the shooting that killed Taylor, but neither he nor the other two officers involved in the fatal encounter were charged in her death.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty.

James was placed on administrative reassignment in June over questions about how and why the search warrant was approved, then-acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder said.

ABC News' Stephanie Wash, Jennifer Leong, Sabina Ghebremedhin and Keturah Gray contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.