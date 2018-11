A 6.7 magnitude earthquake was reported near Anchorage, Alaska Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Interested in Earthquakes? Add Earthquakes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Earthquakes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The quake happened about 7.5 miles north of the city, the USGS reports.

It was not immediately clear if there was damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.