5 major headlines to start the week

Aug 26, 2018, 5:11 PM ET
Sen. John McCain addresses a rally in Davenport, Iowa during his campaign for president, Oct. 11, 2008.
A former president says he's "honored" to eulogize the late John McCain.

A mass shooting at an e-games tournament in Jacksonville resulted in multiple deaths.

Two big, diverse states highlight the last major multi-state day of voting in this year's primaries.

Pope Francis made the first papal visit to Ireland in nearly 40 years.

And deep in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, in a part seemingly unmarred by civilization, lives a secluded tribe.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Sen. John McCain attends the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on Aug. 29, 2012 in Tampa, Fla.
Sen. John McCain attends the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on Aug. 29, 2012 in Tampa, Fla.

Former President George W. Bush 'honored' to eulogize John McCain

Former President George W. Bush, who along with former President Obama, will speak at the funeral of the longtime Arizona senator.

Multiple people are dead after a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., Aug. 26, 2018.
Multiple people are dead after a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., Aug. 26, 2018.

Mass shooting at Madden NFL e-games tourney: Multiple fatalities, suspect dead in popular area of Jacksonville

The gunfire erupted at a Madden NFL e-games tournament in a popular area in Jacksonville. The suspect was dead at the scene.

Sen. Bill Nelson exits the Senate subway en route to a vote on Capitol Hill, June 20, 2018, in Washington.
Sen. Bill Nelson exits the Senate subway en route to a vote on Capitol Hill, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

Sun Belt showdowns: What to watch for in Tuesday’s primaries: ANALYSIS

Voters in Arizona and Florida will choose candidates for the midterms on Tuesday.

Pope Francis speaks to Irish government authorities in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 25, 2018.
Pope Francis speaks to Irish government authorities in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 25, 2018.

Pope Francis in Ireland addresses 'pain and shame' from church's 'failure' over sex abuse

The pontiff acknowledged the "failure" of the Catholic Church to address the "repugnant crimes" of clerical sexual abuse there.

Drone footage of a never-before-seen Amazon tribe in Brazil.
Drone footage of a never-before-seen Amazon tribe in Brazil.

Rare footage of never-before-seen Amazon tribe filmed by drone

A drone captured several members of the tribe walking across an indigenous territory in the state of Amazonas.

