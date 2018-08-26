5 major headlines to start the week

A former president says he's "honored" to eulogize the late John McCain.

A mass shooting at an e-games tournament in Jacksonville resulted in multiple deaths.

Two big, diverse states highlight the last major multi-state day of voting in this year's primaries.

Pope Francis made the first papal visit to Ireland in nearly 40 years.

And deep in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, in a part seemingly unmarred by civilization, lives a secluded tribe.

Former President George W. Bush, who along with former President Obama, will speak at the funeral of the longtime Arizona senator.

The gunfire erupted at a Madden NFL e-games tournament in a popular area in Jacksonville. The suspect was dead at the scene.

Voters in Arizona and Florida will choose candidates for the midterms on Tuesday.

The pontiff acknowledged the "failure" of the Catholic Church to address the "repugnant crimes" of clerical sexual abuse there.

A drone captured several members of the tribe walking across an indigenous territory in the state of Amazonas.