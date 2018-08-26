5 major headlines to start the week

A former president says he's "honored" to eulogize the late John McCain.
Former President George W. Bush 'honored' to eulogize John McCain
Former President George W. Bush, who along with former President Obama, will speak at the funeral of the longtime Arizona senator.
Mass shooting at Madden NFL e-games tourney: Multiple fatalities, suspect dead in popular area of Jacksonville
The gunfire erupted at a Madden NFL e-games tournament in a popular area in Jacksonville. The suspect was dead at the scene.
Sun Belt showdowns: What to watch for in Tuesday’s primaries: ANALYSIS
Voters in Arizona and Florida will choose candidates for the midterms on Tuesday.
Pope Francis in Ireland addresses 'pain and shame' from church's 'failure' over sex abuse
The pontiff acknowledged the "failure" of the Catholic Church to address the "repugnant crimes" of clerical sexual abuse there.
Rare footage of never-before-seen Amazon tribe filmed by drone
A drone captured several members of the tribe walking across an indigenous territory in the state of Amazonas.