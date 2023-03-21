Major storm to bring more rain, damaging winds and heavy snow to California

Flood watches have been issued for California, Nevada and Arizona.

The state of California can't catch a break from the heavy moisture coming in from the coast.

A major storm is moving into the West Coast on Wednesday, bringing flooding rain, damaging winds and heavy snow to the mountains, forecasts show.

A view of flooded mobile homes in the Haven Acres Mobile Home Park after the San Joaquin river overflowed in the San Joaquin Valley community of Lathrop, California, March 19, 2023. Fred Greaves/Reuters

Heavy rain is expected to move into the San Francisco Bay area, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Another round of heavy rain will move into Los Angeles Tuesday evening around the evening rush hour.

Showers will continue on and off into Wednesday. Flood watches have been issued for California, Nevada and Arizona.

ABC News

One to 3 inches of rain are forecast but some areas could get between 3 inches and 6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The region is already soaked after weeks of moisture from atmospheric rivers pummeling the coast. Flooding, mudslides and rockslides are forecast as a result.

In addition to the moisture, strong winds between 50 mph and 75 mph are expected, which could cause trees to uproot and fall on power lines.

Residents are seen using a snow blower to clear snow from the room of a home on March 20, 2023 in Twin Bridges, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Up to 5 feet of snow is possible in higher elevations.

The storm will then move east on Wednesday night, bringing heavy snow to the Rocky Mountains and 3 to 4 feet of snow to southern Colorado.

At least 30 million residents in 16 states are under alert due to winter weather.

ABC News

The same storm system will bring severe weather across the south by Thursday and Friday. States from Texas to Alabama are expected to experience damaging winds, large hail and some tornadoes.

Cities in the path of the storm include Dallas, Alexandria, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Nashville and Birmingham, Alabama.