Trump's trial in downtown Manhattan began on Monday with jury selection.

Man apparently sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump is on trial

A man apparently set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.

Trump was inside the downtown Manhattan courthouse at the time of the fire.

The person was badly burned and taken away from the scene on a stretcher. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the criminal proceedings.

Emergency personnel respond to a report of a person covered in flames, outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is underway, in New York, April 19, 2024 Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Trump is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection. The full jury panel was selected by mid-day Friday.

Manhattan Criminal Court building at 100 Centre St. on Jan. 25, 2013. New York Daily News/Getty Images, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.