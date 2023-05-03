Suspect accused of gunning down 5 in Texas taken into custody: Officials

Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of gunning down five people in an "execution-style" mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, has been taken into custody after a multiday manhunt, officials said.

Oropesa was taken into custody in Montgomery County, where he was found, without incident at about 7 p.m. local time Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Oropesa was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals, Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The FBI is expected to give a press conference at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The massacre unfolded Friday night after neighbors asked Oropesa, 38, to stop shooting his AR-15 in his yard because a newborn was trying to sleep, authorities said.

Francisco Oropesa FBI Houston via Twitter

Oropesa then allegedly stormed the neighbors' home, killing five of the 10 people inside, including a young boy, authorities said. Two of the women killed were found in a bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities said.

A home is shown, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP

Law enforcement search for the suspect a few miles from the scene where five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed after a shooting inside a home, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

From left to right pictures of victim of mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas are seen in this split picture: Daniel Enrique Lazo Guzmán, Sonia Argentina Guzmán Taibot, Josué Jonatan Cáceres, Diana Velasquez Alvarado, and Obdulia Molina Rivera Left to right courtesy of Junior Izaguirre, Jeffri Rivera, Rivera family

ABC News' Matt Rivers, Jack Date and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.