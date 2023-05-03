Suspect accused of gunning down 5 in Texas taken into custody: Officials

Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of gunning down five people in an "execution-style" mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, has been taken into custody after a multiday manhunt, officials said.
Oropesa was taken into custody in Montgomery County, where he was found, without incident at about 7 p.m. local time Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Oropesa was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals, Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Border Patrol.
The FBI is expected to give a press conference at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The massacre unfolded Friday night after neighbors asked Oropesa, 38, to stop shooting his AR-15 in his yard because a newborn was trying to sleep, authorities said.
Oropesa then allegedly stormed the neighbors' home, killing five of the 10 people inside, including a young boy, authorities said. Two of the women killed were found in a bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities said.
ABC News' Matt Rivers, Jack Date and Luke Barr contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.