Man charged with defacing NYC's Charging Bull statue with antisemitic symbols: Prosecutor

The Colorado man is accused of drawing swastikas and writing racial slurs.

A Colorado man was indicted on hate crime charges Wednesday for allegedly defacing public spaces in New York City -- including the iconic Charging Bull statue -- with Nazi symbols and racial slurs in 2021.

James Ryan, 40, was indicted on three felony counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime, as well as three felony counts of aggravated harassment in the first degree, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced.

Ryan allegedly drew a swastika and an anti-Black slur on a pillar at the entrance to City Hall on Dec. 13, 2021, Manhattan prosecutors said.

The next day he allegedly spray-painted the same things outside a CVS pharmacy in the Financial District and a "large swastika" on the Charging Bull statue near Wall Street, prosecutors said.

The Charging Bull, or Wall Street Bull, is pictured in New York City, Jan. 16, 2019. Carlo Allegri/Reuters, FILE

At the time, the New York City Police Department released surveillance footage and photos of an unknown suspect wearing a poncho and backpack who was captured defacing the entrance to City Hall and the Charging Bull statue.

"Hate has no place in New York City and these offensive and damaging actions will not be tolerated," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Attorney information for Ryan was not immediately available.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it has 20 open cases related to antisemitic hate crimes.