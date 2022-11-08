Man dies after being shot 11 times on subway as suspect is still on the run

"There were bullets flying all over the place," said Police Captain Jason Smith.

A 21-year-old man has died after being shot 11 times while riding the subway in Philadelphia and the suspect is still on the run, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Philadelphia’s Broad Street Line in the city’s Francisville section near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue, according to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI.

"It appears to be a targeted attack -- either the offender was specifically targeting this individual for the purposes of committing a robbery or other unknown reasons," Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith told WPVI following the shooting. “We have 14 fire cartridge casings at the scene, so there were bullets flying all over the place."

It is unclear how the confrontation between the two men began but police say that it seemed to stem from an argument when one of the men pulled out a gun and began firing, according to WPVI.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith talks to the media after a 21-year-old man died when he was shot 11 times while riding the subway in Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The suspect is still on the run. ABC News / WPVI

There were at least a dozen people on the subway car when the shooting took place and a 16-year-old male was also shot in the arm during the incident, police told WPVI. Authorities confirmed that the teen was an innocent bystander and he is expected to survive.

The 21-year-old victim who was shot 11 times all over his body was immediately taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

“When you hear these stories of people getting shot, kids, so young. You know when I was coming up it wasn’t like this with the shootings and all of that,” one unnamed female witness told WPVI in an interview following the incident.

The suspect is still on the loose but police say they have surveillance footage of the incident as well as video and images of him without a mask on and are hopeful they will be able to apprehend him soon, police say. However, authorities are encouraging anybody with any information to call police at 215-686-TIPS.