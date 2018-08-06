Man jumps out of freezer, attacks workers at popular New York City restaurant

Aug 6, 2018, 12:47 PM ET
PHOTO: Police tape around Sarabeths in New York during investigation, Aug. 6, 2018.Kevin Metzger-Timson/Twitter
Police tape around Sarabeth's in New York during investigation, Aug. 6, 2018.

In the middle of busy Sunday brunch, employees at a popular Uppper West Side restaurant in Manhattan discovered something very unexpected in the kitchen.

A man who had been hiding in the restaurant's freezer emerged and tried to attack employees with a knife. The staff were able to avoid harm and subdue the 54-year-old Arizona man, who collapsed on the floor.

"Our team handled the incident bravely and effectively," a manager at the restaurant, Sarabeth's, told ABC News.

When police responded to the call around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the man was unconscious and unresponsive in the kitchen. He was transported to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police told ABC News.

Sarabeth's had been open for three hours before the attack occurred, but was closed while police investigated the incident.

PHOTO: Sarabeths restaurant in New York City is seen here from this undated Google Maps image.Google Maps
Sarabeth's restaurant in New York City is seen here from this undated Google Maps image.

The manager said he is grateful that no one was injured. The restaurant is open again and serving customers.

It is not know how or when the man gained access to the restaurant's freezer. Police are investigating the incident and a medical examiner will determine cause of death.

