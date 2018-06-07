Man punches restaurant worker, video shows

More
Surveillance video shows the attack which happened at a George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee.
0:34 | 07/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man punches restaurant worker, video shows
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56417461,"title":"Man punches restaurant worker, video shows","duration":"0:34","description":"Surveillance video shows the attack which happened at a George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee.","url":"/US/video/man-punches-restaurant-worker-video-shows-56417461","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.