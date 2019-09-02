Communities from South Florida to the Carolinas have issued mandatory evacuations in preparation for the worst as Hurricane Dorian barrels towards the United States.

Interested in Hurricane Dorian? Add Hurricane Dorian as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Dorian news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Here is a list of where mandatory evacuations have been issued:

Mandatory evacuations in Florida

Palm Beach County: Areas east of the intracoastal waterway including coastal sections of Jupiter, Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Beginning on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Volusia County: Residents on the beach side, in low-lying areas and mobile homes throughout the county. Beginning on Monday at 10 a.m.

Martin County: Barrier islands (including Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and low-lying coast areas and manufactured homes. Beginning on Sunday at 1 p.m.

St. Lucie County: Barrier islands and low-lying coastal areas and manufactured homes. Beginning on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Indian River County: All areas east of U.S. Highway 1 including barrier island. Beginning on Monday at 8 a.m.

Brevard County: Barrier islands (including areas from Kennedy Space Center South to the South Beaches, Merritt Island) and low-lying coastal areas and manufactured homes. Beginning on Monday at 8 a.m.

St. Johns County: Zones that include the entire City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, waterfront or flood-prone areas and manufactured homes. Beginning on Monday at 8 a.m.

Duval County: Zones that include Jacksonville beaches. Beginning on Monday at 8 a.m.

Nassau County: Issued for zones A, C and F.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Mandatory evacuations in Georgia

Individuals east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties at noon on Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations in South Carolina

Southern Coast: Colleton County evacuation zones A and B; Beaufort County evacuation zone A; Jasper County evacuation zone A.

Central Coast: Charleston County evacuation zones A, B and C; Dorchester County evacuation zone D; Berkeley County evacuation zones B and G.

Northern Coast: Horry County evacuation zone A; Georgetown County evacuation zone A.

Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

You can find tips for evacuating here.