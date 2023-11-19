Manhunt underway after Memphis shootings leave at least 4 dead, police say

Police said they were searching for Mavis Christian Jr., 52, the suspect.

A manhunt was underway after a string of shootings across Memphis, Tennessee, left four women dead and one in critical condition Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Howard Drive at about 9:22 p.m., the Memphis Police Department said.

"Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that this scene and two other recent shooting scenes are connected and involve the same suspect," police said.

Police have named 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. as the suspect. He was believed to have been driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

"If you see him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately," police said in a press release. "Do not approach or engage this individual, he is armed and extremely dangerous."

The shootings were being investigated as a domestic violence incident, police said.

