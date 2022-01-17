Massive winter storm slams East Coast, with another arctic blast in tow

Millions of Americans are facing treacherous weather as a massive storm system slams the eastern United States.

The storm that brought heavy snow, ice and tornadoes from the Midwest to the Southeast over the weekend is moving through the Northeast on Monday morning, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

More than 133,000 customers were without power across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania as of 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, according to data collected by PowerOutage.US. Meanwhile, over 1,200 flights to, from and within the United States were canceled for Monday and there were more than 450 flight delays, according to data collected by FlightAware.

Sixteen inches snow was already recorded in Buffalo early Monday, a daily record for New York's second-largest city. An additional 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible for western New York and into the mountains of northern New England.

Tornadoes damaged and destroyed dozens of homes in southwestern Florida on Sunday.

Damaging winds are in the forecast for Boston and up the coast to Maine as the storm reaches New England.

The weather system will move out of the Northeast sometime on Monday late afternoon or evening, but gusty winds will continue in the region later into the night, according to the latest forecast.

The powerful storm won't mark the end of winter's wrath. Another arctic blast is expected to hit the Midwest by Wednesday before spreading south and east by Thursday morning.

The wind chill is forecast to dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit from Des Moines to Chicago and into upstate New York. The wind chill will be in the teens and single digits as far south as Arkansas and Tennessee.