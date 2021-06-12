McDonalds customer spits at 1 employee, shoots another during pick-up window argument: Police

The employee who was shot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A customer at a McDonalds in Georgia has been arrested after allegedly spitting on one employee and shooting another during an argument that ensued at the pick-up window.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Devonte Watts of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pulled up to a McDonald’s restaurant located off of U.S. Highway 129 North, about 55 miles northeast of Atlanta, and proceeded to order some food, said the Jefferson Police Department in a statement on social media.

At some point, an argument between Watts and the employee receiving his order took place and when the customer pulled up to the pick-up window in his car, authorities say that he then allegedly spat on the employee.

But the incident did not end there.

“The employee went outside to confront the customer,” the Jefferson Police Department said. “The argument continued, and as the customer drove away he fired one shot towards the employee. The bullet actually hit a second employee who had gone outside with the first employee to try to defuse the situation.”

The employee who was shot in the altercation was immediately taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene of the crime.

In an update posted less than 24 hours after the shooting, the Jefferson Police Department said that they had arrested Watts and that he is now facing multiple charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

“We’d like to thank all the agencies who assisted us with this incident including Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Gainesville Police Department & Hall County Sheriff’s Office,” said Jefferson Police Department.

Anybody with any further information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Jefferson Police Department at 706-367-5231.