McDonald's Quarter Pounder beef patties not linked to E. coli outbreak, company says

The company said the source of contamination was slivered onions.

All contaminated products related to the E. coli outbreak that sickened 75 people across 13 states, with one reported fatality, are now fully out of McDonald's restaurants, the company said in a statement Sunday.

"The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain and is out of all McDonald's restaurants," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger meal is seen at a McDonald's on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The E. coli infections, first reported on Sept. 27 in Colorado, were linked to the recent consumption of Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The Food and Drug Administration, one of several authorities investigating the outbreak, has said that the slivered onions on the burgers are a "likely source of contamination."

McDonald's confirmed in a statement to ABC News that Taylor Farms is the supplier of the onions and said that it had stopped using them as of Oct. 22.

"CDC noted that our proactive steps resulted in the risk to the public being 'very low,'" McDonald's said in the statement, adding it's "a reminder of how our values must guide us every single day: we put people first, and we do the right thing."

Currently, there have been 26 reported cases in Colorado, which remains the most impacted state, and 13 in Montana. Other cases have been reported in Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The McDonald's logo is displayed at a McDonald's restaurant on October 23, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Of the 61 sickened during the outbreak on whom the CDC has information, 22 were hospitalized, and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious, potentially fatal complication that can cause kidney failure, according to the CDC.

"We are committed to making this right for any customers who have eaten at McDonald's and suffered an illness as a result of the outbreak," the statement says, without elaboration.

It goes on to explain that McDonald's has confirmed that there is no E. coli in Quarter Pounder beef patties and has officially ruled out the patties as the source of the outbreak.

While the company had previously discontinued the sale of Quarter Pounders in the Colorado Springs area out of an "abundance of caution" until this could be confirmed, they were now planning to resume distribution in the week ahead.

At the same time, 900 stores will continue to sell Quarter Pounders without slivered onions, which had previously been supplied by Taylor Farms, and -- as the company announced publicly last week -- McDonald's will stop sourcing onions from that partner indefinitely.

The last known person with symptoms linked to the E. coli outbreak fell sick on Oct. 10.