Michigan woman arrested for allegedly reselling designer merchandise online

A Michigan woman stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of designer clothing and accessories from apparel rental companies that she then sold online, federal prosecutors in New York said.

Brandalene Horn, 42, was arrested at her home Wednesday in Freeland, Michigan, on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint, Horn defrauded at least three subscription-based clothing rental companies. She opened hundreds of accounts with those companies, rented pieces worth thousands of dollars, refused to return them and then sold them online, the complaint said. Sometimes, Horn's' listings for the stolen items used the victim companies' proprietary photographs and descriptions, the complaint said.

Prosecutors provided images of Horn's listing for a stolen designer dress followed by a listing by one of the victim companies for the same dress.

This image released by U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York shows Brandalene Horn's listing for a stolen designer dress on an e-commerce marketplace. Courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

This image released by U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York shows a listing by one of the victim companies for this same designer dress. Courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

Although the victim companies attempted to charge Horn for the items she stole, prosecutors said she avoided charges by disputing them with her credit union or canceling the credit and debit cards she had used.

The companies flagged her accounts but Horn opened new ones so she could keep stealing and selling the pieces, the complaint said. For nearly two years, Horn allegedly stole more than 1,000 items, valued at more than $823,000, from the victim companies and sold more than $750,000 worth.

She faces decades in prison if convicted. If it's unclear if Horn has obtained a lawyer.