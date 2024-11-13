Missing 'Gossip Girl' actor Chanel Maya Banks found safe

No foul play is suspected, and the case is now closed.

Chanel Maya Banks, an actor whose family said she went missing for two weeks, has been found safe, police said.

Family members of the 36-year-old, who appeared on "Gossip Girl" and "Blue Bloods," said they had not heard from her since Oct. 30.

Her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, who flew in from Toronto to help search for her, said the two are very close and that the family became concerned when they didn't hear from her.

"Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells," Singh told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. "She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. ... That girl is more like a big sister to me."

In this June 21, 2012 file photo Chanel Farrell attends the "Take This Waltz" screening at Sunshine Landmark on in New York City. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said Banks has been found safe.

The family previously said on GoFundMe that they had reported her missing, and that she was not in her apartment during welfare checks on Nov. 7 and 8.

On Wednesday, police said there was no crime involved in the case, and no suspects are accused of any wrongdoing.

The case is now considered closed, police said.