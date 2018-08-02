4-month-old puppy found in dumpster with broken legs, officials looking for suspect

Aug 2, 2018, 4:17 PM ET
PHOTO: Tommy, a pit bull puppy found in a dumpster in Phoenix with two broken legs on July 11, 2018, is pictured in an undated handout photo from the Arizona Humane Society.PlayArizona Humane Society
WATCH Pit bull puppy with broken legs rescued from dumpster

A 4-month-old puppy in Arizona was found in a dumpster with two broken legs.

The pit bull, now named Tommy, was found by a concerned citizen in Phoenix on July 11, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

Tommy was found wrapped in a blanket and wearing a collar with no tags, the humane society said. Rescuers removed him from the dumpster and brought him to a local animal hospital where he had surgery to repair his broken legs.

"He has the sweetest disposition and tries to hobble into everyone's lap," AHS said in a statement.

The puppy is now recovering at a foster home with the lead veterinarian.

The humane society is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S or submit an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org.

