Transcript for Deaf puppy rescued after 32 hours trapped underground

a hole it took a whole community to get her out. The complicated rescue effort just ended overnight, and ABC's erielle reshef is here with the details. Erielle. Reporter: Good morning, Diane. That pup slid a rock fissure in her owner's backyard starting the rescue operation that had the entown riveted streaming the ordeal. Everyone hoping for a fairy tail ending. Overnight a rough 32 hours for this adorable pup. 7-week-old toffee, a deaf Australian shepherd mix trapped after taking a stroll with her new foster mother. I had no idea it was there and she came running towards me and tried to go over it and she just fell straight down in it. Reporter: That's when the Huntsville community banded together, fire crews and neighbors worked tirelessly throughout the night, unable to find a cage small enough, they ended up using dog food to try to coax the pup into a net and even sent a camera down to check on her. E kind of moved past plan a, B and now started on C. It won't be a quick rescue. It will just be time dependent on the puppy. In any kind of tragedy you see the willingness of people that you don't know to come help you and that's humbling. Reporter: Finally, relief. And lots of tail wagging. Using a rope to secure toffee bringing her back safely into her foster mom's arm. I mean, y'all this, is a miracle. This is a miracle. I still can't believe she's really out. Reporter: A near paw-fect ending to a harrowing adventure. Thank you so much. You're welcome. I don't know him but he's my new best friend. I've lost a best friend over here, Dan, for all the apuns. I apologize. You lost me at paw-fect. I'm sorry, but toffee had only been with her new family for two weeks, and she made it out unharmed and slept in the bed with her owners. That's a dangerous -- Once you go there. That's it. She looked like she was tired enough to sleep anywhere. The way she was resting her head on her shoulder. Did you confirm because Ron was suspicious there was a stunt double dog. We confirmed it was the real dog for you skeptics out there. So cute. Erielle, thank you. Grassy knoll theory about the dog. Coming up here on "Good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.