Mother and 2-year-old who died after falling at Petco Park in San Diego identified

Investigators said the victims’ deaths "appeared to be suspicious."

The mother and toddler who fell to their deaths at Petco Park before a Padres game in San Diego on Saturday have been identified.

Police identified the victims as Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins, residents of San Diego.

Detectives said the mother and son were at the dining and consession area on the third-floor concourse level of the stadium prior to falling to the sidewalk level below.

However, cops have been tight-lipped on how the tragic fall unfolded.

San Diego Police officers assigned to the baseball game were alerted that two people fell at 3:51 p.m. Saturday. Two officers arrived and found the bodies on the sidewalk and performed CPR on the two.

“Due to their traumatic injuries, both were pronounced deceased at the scene," San Diego Police said in a statement.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate evidence.

“How and why this happened are questions on the mind of many, especially the investigators looking for answers in this heartbreaking case," police said. "Due to the large crowd present at the time of the incident, detectives have been interviewing numerous witnesses and more are coming forward," police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.