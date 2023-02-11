Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff.

First responders and law enforcement officers to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting in Fallbrook, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022. KGTV

The shooting occurred in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence near an agricultural nursery.

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting in Fallbrook, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022. KGTV

Residents are asked to avoid the area due to the active crime scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said they were "coordinating closely with local officials on this developing situation."

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by today’s act of violence, and all the Californians recovering from tragic shootings this year," the office tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.