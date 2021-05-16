Multiple police officers shot in Birmingham, Alabama, during search warrant execution

All of the officers are expected to make full recoveries.

Several officers were shot and injured, and a suspect was killed during an attempted search by police in Birmingham, Alabama, investigators said.

The incident took place at 1000 block of 18th Street S, where officers were investigating a shooting that took place earlier in the day, according to ABC affiliate WBMA.

The officers were going to execute a search warrant at the building when the suspect opened fire, the police said.

Two officers were shot, and two were grazed by gunfire during the shooting, WBMA reported. They were part of the department's tactical unit, according to the affiliate.

The officers returned fire and killed the unidentified suspect, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The wounded officers did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery, the police said.

"I am extremely grateful the officers will survive their injuries and hope the community will continue to support them," Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said in a statement.

The incident that led to the search warrant dealt with a shooting that took place around 6:30 a.m. where a man and woman were killed, allegedly in an altercation over a dog, WBMA reported.

"We're calling on all of our residents to take a stand against these hostile acts," Birmingham City Council President William Parker said in a statement. "This senseless violence must stop."