National Christmas Tree toppled by strong wind; officials hopeful to still hold lighting ceremony

"As the saying goes, 'the show must go on,''' a park service spokesperson said.

The 40-foot-tall National Christmas Tree was toppled on Tuesday afternoon near the White House by a strong gust of wind, but National Park Service officials suggested they were still hopeful about holding the annual lighting ceremony on Thursday.

"As the saying goes, 'the show must go on' and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year," an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that further updates would be provided on Wednesday.

Gusts reached 40 mph in the Washington area on Tuesday.

The National Christmas Tree toppled over in high winds, on Nov. 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. ABC News

The national tree, on the Ellipse, is actually the second one to hold that honor this year: The previous tree was cut down and replaced earlier this month after becoming infected with needle cast, a disease, the park service has said.

The current tree, a Norway spruce, came from West Virginia.

Thursday's lighting, an annual tradition, is set to feature performances by Dionne Warwick, St. Vincent and other musicians.

