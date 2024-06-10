"ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction," the agency said.

New Jersey's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control reviewing liquor licenses held by Trump's golf courses

The New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is reviewing the liquor licenses held by former President Donald Trump's golf courses in the state following his criminal conviction in New York, the agency confirmed.

Trump holds three active licenses for Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Lamington Farm Club and Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill.

"ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the agency said in an email.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago on June 5, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Issuing a liquor license "to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude" is against the law in New Jersey. Applicants for a liquor license must have a reputable character and would be expected to operate the licensed business in a reputable manner, giving the division of alcoholic beverage control the discretion to consider Trump's criminal history.

A jury found Trump guilty last month on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

An entrance to Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in Colts Neck, N.J. is seen in a Google Maps Street View image. Google Maps Street View

It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been convicted on criminal charges.

Trump continued to maintain his innocence while leaving the courtroom last month, saying, "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man -- it's OK," he said, adding, "I’m fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."

Trump is expected to file an appeal after he is sentenced in July.